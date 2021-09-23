Man accused of burglarizing Albuquerque schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for a homeless man accused of burglarizing three Albuquerque schools. According to an arrest warrant, 43-year-old Jody Beal is accused of stealing five iPads from Lew Wallace Elementary School on September 3.

Investigators say he broke into the school again on September 7 and then into Highland High on September 13 and 14. Officers caught up with him and found him with items belonging to the custodian. He was arrested and book but was out within hours and hours after they allegedly broke into Highland again.

Officers responded but he took off dropping a stolen laptop in the process. He’s then accused of breaking into Hawthorne Elementary on September 19 and 20. Police say he scribbled inappropriate messages on whiteboards including ‘today you will get the spanking of your life.’ He’s charged with burglary, breaking and entering and tampering with evidence.