Man accused of breaking into NMSP hangar

Crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is charged with breaking into the New Mexico State Police helicopter hangar and doing hundreds of dollars in damage.

According to a criminal complaint, Darrett Rogers broke a window to get into the facility at Double Eagle Airport back in November. State police say while he was inside, he also broke the windshield of a pickup truck and damaged other property.

When officers gave him commands to come out, they say he barricaded himself inside and it eventually took a tactical team to go in and arrest him. It turns out, Rogers was on probation for convictions back in 1999 including rape, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

His new charges include breaking and entering, property damage and aggravated assault on an officer.

