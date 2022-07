ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Devon Roybal, accused of pulling off a wave of break-ins and on the run for two years, has pled not guilty to five felony burglary charges. Roybal is accused of breaking into a number of stores in northeast Albuquerque in 2020.

Police say they were able to identify Roybal’s fingerprints on at least one of the crime scenes. Roybal has a criminal history of break-ins, he was arrested in 2017 for similar burglaries.