ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of posing as a home inspector and breaking into Albuquerque homes wants to get out of jail.

Albuquerque Police arrested Philip Cotham Jr. in August after they said he wore a roofing company shirt and posed as a contractor to breaking into homes around Taylor Ranch. Cotham and his attorney filed a motion on Friday asking for his detention to be reconsidered.

They stated in the filing that Cotham has completed treatment and his educational programs while in custody and has worked as a tutor, on the paint crew, and in the kitchen and the warehouse at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Cotham’s next court hearing is set for January. Police are also looking for a suspected accomplice identified as Haley Hyder.