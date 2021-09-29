Man accused of bomb scare at Chaves County jail

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Deputies say a man sparked a bomb scare by leaving a large metal tank at the Chaves County jail. Vito Sosa was arrested Monday after deputies say he left the tank in the detention center’s lobby, made a remark about the building exploding and pulled the fire alarm as he left.
New Mexico State Police bomb squad was also called and determined the tank was not an explosive device. Court records show he is awaiting trial on charges of resisting an officer and being a felony with a gun.