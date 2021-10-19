Man accused of beating wife to death once again released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A murder suspect the district attorney’s office went to great lengths to put back behind bars is now out of jail again. Jerome Gutierrez is accused of beating his wife Kristy Rivera to death.

Related coverage

Gutierrez was originally booked into jail in June then released on October 1 because the court never scheduled a detention hearing. The district attorney got an emergency order from the state Supreme Court to put him back behind bars last week. However, when the hearing finally happened on Monday, Judge Cindy Leos ruled there was not enough evidence to hold him.

Gutierrez is back out pending trial. The judge said in part: after reviewing Gutierrez’s alleged confession, she was not convinced he actually confessed to beating his wife. Judge Leos also ruled there was no evidence Gutierrez would commit new crimes if released.

The Office of the Second Judicial District Attorney sent the following statement about the decision:

Our office moved to detain Jerome Gutierrez based on the findings contained in the Office of the Medical Investigator’s report and the disturbing facts contained in his confession to police. Gutierrez admitted to pushing Rivera’s head into a wall, squeezing her neck and abusing her repeatedly in the days before her death. While we are disappointed that the court did not believe that these facts warranted Gutierrez’s pretrial detention, we look forward to presenting our case to a jury and seeking justice for Kristy Rivera and her family.

Gutierrez’s trial date has not been set.