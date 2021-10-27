Man accused of beating, shooting at driver during suspected road rage incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a suspect in a road rage incident that happened last month. APD says Richard Saravia was on a motorcycle when he pulled up beside a car near Wyoming and Central and started yelling at the driver, then pulled a gun and threatened to kill him.
The driver took off and investigators say Saravia chased after him and shot at his car. When the driver stopped again, Saravia is accused of beating him unconscious before fleeing. According to court documents, Saravia is a member of the ‘Disciples’ motorcycle club and the APD’s gang unit is now investigating.
Saravia is also licensed as an armed security guard.