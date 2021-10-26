Man accused of beating, raping special needs woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man with a criminal history dating back decades is now accused of holding a special needs woman captive and repeatedly raping her. According to court documents, Steven Leewright met the woman last week after she left her boarding house and told her he knew of a place she could stay.

Over the next three days, investigators say he beat the woman and forced her into sex in a number of places around town including an alleyway and behind an apartment complex. Police later learned from the woman’s caregiver, she has behavioral health issues.

Leewright’s criminal history in New Mexico dates back to the 1980s. In August, he pleaded no contest to aggravated assault, after stealing a woman’s phone charger at Walgreens last year and threatening her with a knife.

Leewright also admitted to attaching a Taco Bell worker in 2019 and has been in trouble for swinging a machete outside a Smith’s. Other convictions include indecent exposure and burglary. A judge is set to decide Friday whether Leewright will stay locked up until trial in the case.