Man accused of beating neighbor at apartment near Tramway and Montgomery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is accused of beating his elderly neighbor and sending her to the hospital in critical condition. Police were called Monday morning to a dispute at an apartment complex near Tramway and Montgomery.

Neighbors reported they heard yelling, thumping and dragging noises. Officers arrived to find 73-year-old Frederick McKenna in his neighbor’s apartment.

The neighbor had been beaten so badly her eyes were swollen shut and she could barely move. She was taken to the hospital and at last check, was in critical condition. Neighbors reported they heard McKenna tell the woman she was going to die and accused her of killing his son.

