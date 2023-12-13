ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of attacking Albuquerque Police Department officers with a rock will stay locked up until trial. Superman Amir was in court for a pretrial detention hearing Wednesday and interrupted the state while they were going over the motion demanding that he leave.

Amir was arrested on December 6 after police said he tried to kick in the door of a house. When officers arrived he picked up two large rocks and walked toward them. They used non-lethal rounds to take him into custody.

The state argued that based on his lengthy criminal record and his non-compliance, he should be locked up. Judge Cindy Leos agreed. ” I think it would be a disservice to him and it would be a disservice to the community at large, as well as law enforcement,” said Judge Leos.

Amir has a criminal history that goes back to 2003.