Man accused of assaulting teen while out on bond for another crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man already accused of raping a woman is now suspected of sexually assaulting a teenager. The District Attorney says the latest charges happened while the suspect was out on bond.

Angello Charley was wearing a GPS monitor during the time he is suspected of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. “Angello Charley is the second defendant in two weeks that we have had to move for their detention again because they’re accused of committing violent crimes while under GPS monitoring. In both instances, law enforcement was not contacted when this individual broke whatever boundaries they were supposed to be under,” said Raul Torrez, Bernalillo County District Attorney.

Last September, police say Angello Charley raped and beat a woman after she refused to kiss him. Despite agreeing that the circumstances of the alleged rape were “extremely terrifying,” Judge Britt Baca Miller ruled he could be released on GPS monitor.

However while out, the DA’s office says Charley used Instagram to pursue underage girls for sex. They say Charley showed up at the 15-year-old’s home under the guise of giving her an iPhone 10 and attempted to force her to engage in sexual acts.

The DA is now asking a judge again to keep Charley behind bars until trial since they say having him on a GPS monitor is still not enough to keep people safe. Torrez says Charley was also supposed to be completely sober per his conditions of release. However, he failed three alcohol tests within a month.

Charley has not officially been charged for the alleged sexual assault of the 15-year-old. He is also not in custody at this time. Charley is scheduled for a hearing at the end of this month to determine if his conditions of release will be revoked.