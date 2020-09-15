Man accused of assaulting panhandler

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man, Albuquerque Police has had its eye on, is back behind bars after allegedly attacking a fellow panhandler. Police arrested Elwyn Thompson, 26, Monday near Juan Tabo and I-40 after a woman says he pushed her off the sidewalk, grabbed her by the throat, and pulled a knife on her.

Thompson told police he was upset because she was panhandling on the same corner he planned to use. Elwyn has four felony arrests for charges like aggravated assault and battery. Police say Thompson has been booked into Metropolitan Detention Center and will appear before a judge in the near future.

