ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has been charged with assault resulting in serious bodily injury and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. The 62-year-old man, Melvin C. Smith, is now pending a trial, which has not yet been scheduled.

According to Smith’s indictment, on Oct. 6, 2022, Smith allegedly assaulted a man and a woman with a long wooden stick with the intent to cause harm. If convicted, Smith could face up to ten years in prison.

This case is being investigated by the Farmington Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office with assistance from the Navajo Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary C. Jones.