ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Steven Williams has been accused of assault with a deadly weapon and assault by strangulation, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) alleged. Williams appeared in federal court on Wednesday, Feb. 22, for a detention hearing.

According to the DOJ, Williams allegedly beat his pregnant girlfriend over the course of three days in February. Her injuries included a broken hand, severe bruising, and multiple knife wounds. Authorities claimed she was injured so badly that she needed immediate medical assistance at a New Mexico health center.

Williams is 28 years old and is part of the Caddo Nation of Oklahoma. Williams will remain in custody while he awaits his trial, which has not yet been scheduled. If convicted, Williams could face up to 20 years in prison.

The FBI Albuquerque Field Office investigated this case with assistance from the Jicarilla Apache Police Department. Mark A. Probasco, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney, is prosecuting the case.

Advocates are available for those experiencing domestic violence at the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. The New Mexico Domestic Violence Resource Center is also available at 505-843-9123 or at dvrcnm.org.