ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – Acadio Lucero, accused of shooting and killing Mark Rommel on October 12, is being released from custody. Lucero is claiming self-defense in connection to the shooting. Judge David Finer released him on a $500,000 unsecured bond.

His conditions of release bar him from contacting the victim’s family and he’s only allowed to leave Bernalillo County for court hearings. Lucero has pled not guilty to first-degree murder charges. A trial date has not been set.