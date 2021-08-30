Man accused of arson at Santa Fe gas station

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Espanola man is accused of trying to light a Santa Fe gas station on fire. A criminal complaint states 47-year-old Andres Alire was seen pouring gasoline around a SPeedway on Cerrillos Road Sunday.
Story continues below:
- Traffic and Roads: Fatal single-vehicle crash closes I-40 west of Albuquerque
- Crime: 10 drunk drivers arrested at Saturday night sobriety checkpoint
- Investigation: Does New Mexico have a school bus problem?
- Community: Family and friends remember man killed in Ojos Locos shooting
- New Mexico News: Rio Grande reduced to puddles in Albuquerque despite healthy monsoon
Police found a trash can on fire possibly lit by a Molotov cocktail. The building also had two damaged windows and scorch marks on the stucco. Alire reportedly told police he was angry because the gas station “took his money.” His charges include arson and criminal damage to property.