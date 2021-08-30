Man accused of arson at Santa Fe gas station

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Espanola man is accused of trying to light a Santa Fe gas station on fire. A criminal complaint states 47-year-old Andres Alire was seen pouring gasoline around a SPeedway on Cerrillos Road Sunday.

Police found a trash can on fire possibly lit by a Molotov cocktail. The building also had two damaged windows and scorch marks on the stucco. Alire reportedly told police he was angry because the gas station “took his money.” His charges include arson and criminal damage to property.