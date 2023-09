Jason Roper will be held until trial after being accused in a string of armed robberies with his newphew in 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of a string of armed robberies with his then 12-year-old nephew will remain behind bars until trial. According to a criminal complaint, last year Jason Roper brought his nephew along on at least five robberies which included three at Ross locations.

Judge Baca Miller stated during the hearing Friday that Roper was a danger to the community and agreed with the state to keep him behind bars. His next court appearance has not yet been set.