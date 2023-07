ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mark Sigler, accused of shooting and killing a man at an Albuquerque park, pleaded not guilty Monday. Police say Sigler shot a man in the head at Taylor Park near Indian School Rd. and Pennsylvania St. on June 9th.

Surveillance video showed Sigler’s van leaving the park around the time of the shooting. Sigler allegedly told police he stopped to check on the man, but left when he didn’t respond. He will remain behind bars until trial.