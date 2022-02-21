ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected serial killer is now facing a third murder charge. Albuquerque Police say Paul Apodaca confessed to the murders of Althea Oakley, Kaitlyn Arquette, and Stella Gonzales in the late 80s.

He had only been charged with Oakley’s and Gonzales’ murder until Monday. Online court records show a grand jury has indicted Apodaca for Arquette’s murder in July 1989. Apodaca has already been ordered to remain in custody until trial, but prosecutors have filed a pre-trial detention motion in this case as well.