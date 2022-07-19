SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Lemitar man accused in a double murder at a Socorro home is being released from jail. Twenty-one-year-old Trenton McDaniel is accused of shooting and killing Jerid Trujillo and Christopher Heath on July 3. It’s still unclear why he opened fire.

The state requested he is held behind bars, arguing he is an accused killer and is a danger to the community. Judge Mercedes Murphy ordered he be released on GPS monitoring to his grandmother.