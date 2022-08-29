NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A felon charged in connection to a murder-for-hire scheme is facing charges for two other crimes, including trying to sell guns to an ATF agent. Freddy Granger is charged in connection to the shooting death of Gary Escareno, found in a car shot to death near Thaiti and Morenci back in May.

Investigators say Escareno was in a dispute with Martin Trujillo about money. Trujillo allegedly gave Granger a vehicle, drugs, and cash to kill Escareno. Now he’s accused of selling a rifle, revolver, and 25 rounds of ammunition to an ATF agent outside of the Walmart on San Mateo for $1,500 with plans to sell him more.

He’s also facing charges for a June incident in Eddy County where he allegedly lied to police about who he was, fled, crashed into another car outside of a business, and stole a vehicle in the parking lot. Granger has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1999 including a 2014 case where he stabbed a woman nine times. She survived.