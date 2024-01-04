ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mark Castello, accused of crashing into a house while drunk and high and killing a man inside the house, will remain behind bars until trial.

Castello faces multiple charges after crashing into the home near Eubank and Indian School on December 28, 2023, killing 74-year-old Brian Peterson. A criminal complaint says he smelled of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests. It also says he told police he had also taken an unknown amount of Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, and Morphine that day, taken several shots of liquor, and had beer. Castello crashed into the garage of the home, which pushed a vehicle inside the garage into the home, where it pinned Peterson who later died at the hospital.

The state filed for pretrial detention, saying Castello has two prior DWI convictions and has not complied with court orders in other cases. Judge Lucy Solimon granted the motion for pretrial detention.