ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – James Rodriguez, the man accused in a fatal pedestrian crash, will stay behind bars until trial. Police say Rodriguez drove a truck onto the sidewalk near Menaul and Mesilla, hitting and killing a woman.

Monday in court, the state argued Rodriquez should be held until trial, saying his actions show he has no regard for the safety of others. A judge sided with the state, also citing previous pending cases involving Rodriquez. He was also charged with tampering with evidence and conspiracy, stemming from the February 2021 murder of Elias Otero. In that case, police say Anna Dukes, Adrian Avila and two others plotted to rob Otero when Avila shot and killed him.

Rodriquez was out on release at the time of the crash. The 2021 case is still pending.