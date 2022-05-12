ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested a man they say was involved in a deadly shooting in downtown Albuquerque. 19-year-old Isaac Martinez, accused in the murder of 30-year-old Jonathan Garza, was arrested Wednesday night.

Witnesses told police Garza was defending his brother, who was trying to break up a fight between two people at the Canvas Artistry bar near 1st and Central. Police say after the fight Garza was shot several times. They say detectives were able to use witness descriptions, cell phone and surveillance video to identify Martinez as the person who fired the shots. Martinez is now being charged with an open count of murder.