Prosecutors have amended the criminal charges for one of the four men accused in the death of an Albuquerque Academy student last December. 19-year-old Julian Prieb was arrested by the Albuquerque Police Department last week; he has been accused of conspiracy to commit murder.

Now, Prieb is now facing a full first-degree murder charge in addition to the conspiracy charge. Police say Prieb was one of five people in a car that drove by a house party; those in the car shot into the home, killing 18-year-old Jada Gonzales.

Prieb initially had a plea deal from prosecutors for immunity in the case with his cooperation. However, the deal was rescinded after Prieb exercised his Fifth Amendment rights. His full charges now include first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, shooting at an occupied building resulting in death, conspiracy to commit a shooting at an occupied building, and tampering with evidence.

Three other people are also accused in Gonzales’s death: 19-year-old Jessa Parra, 16-year-old Isaiah Espinosa, and 16-year-old Cruz Medina. The fifth person who was in the car is not facing charges at this time.