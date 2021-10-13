Man accused in death of 2-year-old held behind bars until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque father accused of killing his two-year-old daughter will remain behind bars until trial. Michael Garcia, 32, faces charges of intentional child abuse resulting in death.

Police say paramedics responded to the Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park off San

Pedro and San Antonio where they found Diana McGrory unresponsive. Investigators say she had signs of past abuse and the medical investigator said Diana’s injuries may have led to a brain bleed.

The judge agreed to hold him behind bars until trial in part because of the severity of the allegations. Also because he would have to live with his mother, who Garcia lived with at the time of the girl’s death.