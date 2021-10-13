Man accused in death of 2-year-old held behind bars until trial

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque father accused of killing his two-year-old daughter will remain behind bars until trial. Michael Garcia, 32, faces charges of intentional child abuse resulting in death.

Story continues below

Police say paramedics responded to the Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park off San
Pedro and San Antonio where they found Diana McGrory unresponsive. Investigators say she had signs of past abuse and the medical investigator said Diana’s injuries may have led to a brain bleed.

The judge agreed to hold him behind bars until trial in part because of the severity of the allegations. Also because he would have to live with his mother, who Garcia lived with at the time of the girl’s death.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES