Man accused in death of 2-year-old daughter pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accuse din the death of his daughter pleaded not guilty. Michael Garcia faced a judge Friday morning.
Garcia was arrested for child abuse resulting in the death of his two-year-old, Diana McRory. She died of a brain bleed at the family’s home near San Pedro and San Antonio earlier in October. He is also charged with causing broken bones in two of his other children.
Friday morning, a judge ruled Garcia can’t have contact with his other children while the case is pending. He is being held in jail while he awaits trial.