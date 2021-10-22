Man accused in death of 2-year-old daughter pleads not guilty

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accuse din the death of his daughter pleaded not guilty. Michael Garcia faced a judge Friday morning.

Story Continues Below

Garcia was arrested for child abuse resulting in the death of his two-year-old, Diana McRory. She died of a brain bleed at the family’s home near San Pedro and San Antonio earlier in October. He is also charged with causing broken bones in two of his other children.

Friday morning, a judge ruled Garcia can’t have contact with his other children while the case is pending. He is being held in jail while he awaits trial.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES