ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused in a deadly northeast Albuquerque street racing crash faced a judge again on Friday, November 3. In court, Judge Brett Loveless ruled that Andy Doreste-Saumell’s release conditions are sufficient to keep the community safe.

Doreste-Saumell has been accused of vehicular homicide, great bodily injury, child abuse, reckless driving, and more following the October crash. According to police, the 28-year-old was racing another driver on Louisiana Boulevard when the cars both crashed into a white Toyota Camry with three people inside.

The woman driving the Camry, Jenna Hamilton, was killed, and her two 14-year-old passengers were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The two passengers are Sandia High School volleyball players, and one of them is Hamilton’s daughter. One of the drivers who was racing, Tyler Turnbull, was also killed in the crash.

In November’s arraignment, Judge Loveless ruled that Doreste-Saumell can stay out of custody on strict terms, and no prosecutors objected. “You are not allowed to drive a motor vehicle – period. And there is a zero tolerance on that condition,” said the judge.

Doreste-Saumell must remain in his home between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless otherwise granted permission by the court. He must also do in-person drug and alcohol testing with zero-tolerance for a positive test. His trial date has not yet been set.