ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joshua Butler, the man accused in a deadly road-rage shooting in 2021, took a plea deal Friday. Butler is accused of killing Nelson Gallegos in October 2021.

Witnesses say Gallegos, who was taking his grandson to school, stopped his vehicle, got out and threw a piece of drywall at Butler’s truck. They say that’s when Butler opened fire. Friday, Butler pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter.

Under the plea deal, the state agreed to drop all other charges in the case. As per the agreed upon sentence in the deal, Butler was sentenced to four years in prison.