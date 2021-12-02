Man accused in deadly road rage shooting near Old Town to stay behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused in a deadly road rage incident shooting will stay behind bars until trial. Joshua Butler is accused of shooting and killing Nelson Gallegos in early October. Witnesses say Gallegos stopped his minivan, got out, and threw a piece of drywall at Butler’s pickup. That’s when Butler opened fire.

In court, the defense argued a lack of criminal history but prosecutors say the randomness alone should be enough to hold him. District Court Judge Bruce Fox agreed to hold Butler without bond.

