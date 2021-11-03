Man accused in crash that killed 2 immigrants facing federal charges

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The driver of a vehicle where two people were killed in a deadly crash following a chase with border patrol agents is now facing federal charges. Federal officials say Elton Gastelum tried to avoid a Border Patrol checkpoint on State Road 11 near Dmeingin in September.

When Border Patrol agents began chasing him, Gastelum lost control and the SUV rolled several times, catching fire. Six people were ejected another four were rescued from the burning SUV. One person died on the scene and another died at the hospital, both illegal immigrants.

Gastelum appeared in federal court on Wednesday where a judge ruled he will stay behind bars until trial. He is facing a federal charge of transporting illegal immigrants resulting in death.

