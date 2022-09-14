ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday a judge will decide if Reginald Hall, the man accused of attacking and nearly killing a woman in the bosque, will stay behind bars until trial. The hearing is set for 3 p.m.

Hall is accused of hitting a 70-year-old woman from behind as she was running along the trail, then raping and stabbing her after dragging her into a nearby ditch. The state filed a pretrial detention motion, arguing that the random and violent nature of the attack show no conditions of release would keep the public safe.