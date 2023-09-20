ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Arizona man charged with a 2017 Albuquerque murder will be out on the streets while awaiting trial. Adrian Causey is accused of killing Tobi Stanfill and Daryl Young. Those murders have ties to a sex trafficking ring that was busted in Albuquerque in 2017. Three other people were also arrested related to those murders with Matthew Woods receiving an 18-year sentence in 2022.

Causey was originally charged for the murder in 2017 but charges were dropped after the investigation stalled. After further analysis of cell phone data, charges were refiled last month. Causey was recently arrested in Atlanta, Georgia after police said he left Albuquerque six years ago.

The judge is allowing Causey to live in Phoenix where he currently works. He is facing several felony charges including two counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and bribing a witness.