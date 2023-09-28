ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jorge Jimenez Campos, accused of shooting at two people at an Albuquerque gas station in 2022, will be released from custody. Campos is suspected of hitting a man in the head with a gun and shooting the man’s friend at the Speedway gas station near Central and Coors in July 2022. Police say Campos believed the two had almost hit him with their car in the downtown area a few days before.

One issue for prosecutors in the case is the several aliases Campos seems to go by. He was even booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center this week under the name Oscar Esquivel. “I was just curious because of the different name. I noticed there is no social security number anywhere, which also facilitates the ability to have different ‘a.k.a.’s and not know whether it’s the same person,” said Judge Emeterio Rudolfo.

While Judge Rudolfo agreed Campos could be a threat to the public if released, he still denied the state’s motion to keep Campos behind bars.