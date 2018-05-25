Man accused in Albuquerque double homicide dies in Colorado

The man accused of killing a woman and her 17-year-old daughter has died.

Dustin Montano, 31, was shot by police in Colorado, Thursday morning just hours after his aunt, Deborah Montano and her 17-year-old daughter, Irisa, were found murdered in their apartment.

Deputies in Fort Morgan, east of Denver, spotted him in a Walmart parking lot and shot him when they say he made a threatening gesture.

Friday evening, the Morgan County Coroner said that Dustin Montano has since died.

Following his death, the Albuquerque Police Department confirmed Dustin Montano as the suspect in killing of Deborah and Irisa.

APD says the pair were stabbed to death.

KRQE News 13 spoke with Deborah Montano’s sister on Friday, who says the same night she believes the mother and daughter were killed, Dustin Montano tried to kill her.

“He sent me a text that day that he was going to kill me,” said Ramona Montano.

She said Dustin was her nephew and had bounced around from one family member to another.

He had been up there about two, three months with her in the apartment… I mean they just got along so good, I would have never seen this coming,” said Montano.

She said her nephew was a heavy drug user and was troubled.

Friday, prison officials in Austin, Texas also told KRQE News 13 that Dustin Montano served eight-years behind bars there for manslaughter.

The Austin American-Statesman reported in 2006, when Montano was just 19, he stabbed an 18-year-old in the chest during a fight.

“He was like atheist, he didn’t believe in God. He said he was one of the Devil’s Angels,” said Montano.

Hours after he sent her that text saying he would kill her, she said he showed up at her home in Las Vegas, NM.

“He couldn’t figure out how to open the gate, he was all shaking it. He was just pure evil,” she said.

She said he then made more threats while trying to get inside her home.

“He was banging on the window and said that he was gonna kill me and my family, and kill all my brothers and sisters and then go back to Louisiana and kill his dad,” said Montano.

Romana Montano said services for Deborah and Irisa will be held in Las Vegas, NM.