ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge decided Tuesday that Roman Cerna, accused in a 2020 murder, will be held behind bars until his trial. Cerna, 27, is accused of shooting and killing Chance Elkshoulder at a smoke shop on San Pedro Dr. near Gibson Blvd. in July 2020.

Cerna was arrested in June, 2023 after investigators gathered new information from new video evidence. The defense argued that Cerna should be released until trial, since he has no criminal record in the three years since Elkshoulder’s murder. The judge ruled the random nature of the attack warranted Cerna be held until trial. A trial date has not yet been set.