ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused in a 2019 murder pleaded not guilty to all charges Monday.

19-year-old Gilbert Salazar and 24-year-old Jose Marquez are accused of killing 20-year-old Deandre Garcia at an Apartment in Eagle Ranch in October 2019. According to police, Garcia was trying to protect a woman who was being followed by the two men. As Salazar and Marquez tried to force their way into the woman’s apartment, Garcia forced the door closed and they shot through the door, killing Garcia.

Salazar pleaded not guilty to all charges Monday, including first degree murder. Salazar will continue to be held behind bars until trial.