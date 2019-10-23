Man accused in 2009 rape case held without bond

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused sexual predator is now behind bars.

Police say DNA links Celso Montano to the 2009 abduction of a woman who was walking along Isleta Boulevard waiting to be picked up by a family friend. It was one of the long untested rape kits in the state.

Montano had already been linked to two other rape cases. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department confirms Montano turned himself in. He’s being held without bond.

Investigators have long said they believe there could be more victims.