ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 22-year-old took a plea agreement Monday morning. He’s accused of causing a deadly crash that killed another man in 2021.

Investigators claimed Casino Salazar was driving intoxicated at nearly 100 miles per hour and blew a red light when he crashed into and killed 58-year-old Kevin Barton in Albuquerque.

Just three days earlier, Salazar was released pending trial in another DWI case out of Roswell.

He is facing four charges, including one for homicide by a vehicle driving under the influence and three for great bodily harm to the passengers in his car at the time.

Salazar’s plea agreement could put him in prison for a maximum of 18 years. Salazar’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for July.