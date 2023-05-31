ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Convicted of murder in the 2019 killing of an Albuquerque woman, Luis Talamantes-Romero is slated to be sentenced for the case this afternoon. Talamantes was found guilty by a jury in April in one of Albuquerque’s most high-profile criminal cases. He faces life in prison.

KRQE News 13 will have a camera in the courtroom Wednesday and will update coverage on this page. The sentencing is expected to begin around 3 p.m.

According to prosecutors with the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office, Talamantes is facing life in prison plus 31.5 years incarceration for the murder of Jacqueline Vigil. Vigil was killed on November 19, 2019 while sitting in the front seat of her car. Prosecutors say Vigil was backing out of the driveway of her northwest Albuquerque home when she was shot in the head by Talamantes.

Jacqueline Vigil, 55, was killed in November 2019. The man convicted in her killing, Luis Talamantes-Romero, is expected to be sentenced in her murder Wednesday, May 30, 2023 | Image Courtesy: Vigil Family

After eight days of proceedings in April, jurors convicted Talamantes on eight charges in the case. The charges include first degree murder, two counts of aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, attempted to commit armed robbery, tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence and larceny.

Talamantes is also awaiting sentencing in a federal case for a charge of entering the United States illegally. According to federal court documents, Talamantes had been deported from the U.S. on three prior occasions before Vigil’s murder.

The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office oversaw Talamantes’ murder case, which was tried by Deputy District Attorneys John Duran and Greer Staley. Kathleen Rhinehart represents Talamantes as a defense attorney. Judge Britt Baca-Miller is overseeing the proceedings.

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated.