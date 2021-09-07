Luis Talamantes Romero will be sentenced in immigration case after murder trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of murdering the mother of two New Mexico State Police officers while in the country illegally did not get sentenced for the immigration charges Tuesday as planned. Luis Talamantes Romero pled guilty to federal charges of illegally entering the United States for the fourth time.

While in the U.S., Talamantes Romero is accused of shooting and killing Jacqueline Vigil in the driveway of her westside home in November 2019 during an attempted carjacking. Federal prosecutors wanted to use that murder charge to beef up the sentence in the immigration case.

Tuesday, a judge agreed to postpone that decision until after the murder trial which is set for next year. District Attorney Raul Torrez says his team is ready. “I think we have a very strong case and I know that we are eager to present that case to try and hold Mr. Talamantes accountable for the Vigil family and for the entire community,” said Torrez.

Torrez says they will be seeking a life sentence. For now, Talamantes Romero will continue to be held in federal custody.