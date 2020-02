LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Lovington woman is charged with aggravated battery after Lea County deputies say she rammed into her estranged husband’s truck.

It all started when the couple got into a fight at their home Wednesday. When the man tried to leave, deputies say Janessa Perez hit his truck with a frying pan. She then later rammed into his truck with her car.

Perez told investigators she didn’t mean to hit him and that she was just trying to get her phone back.