Lovington teen charged with running over, killing date

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE)- A Lovington teenager is charged with murder for allegedly running over his date intentionally.

Investigators say 19-year-old Carlos Cardona Elmore, killed 19-yer-old Ariel Payen near East Forrest and North Love Street. Several witnesses say they saw an SUV strike the young woman, turn around and then run over her again.

Friends of the suspect say he confessed to killing her saying she didn’t want to have sex with him anymore and started making fun of him. He told them he then lost control.

Elmore is charged with first-degree murder.