Lovington principal charged in fraud case

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico principal is charged in a fraud case from his previous job. Lovington Sixth Grade Academy Principal Steve Barron was indicted last month in connection with an investigation into spending at Dora schools where he was a superintendent.

The Attorney General’s Office says Barron and two others were involved in a scheme with a cleaning company. The principal is charged with making or permitting false public vouchers. If convicted, he could spend up to 18 months in jail.

