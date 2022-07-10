LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Lovington police say they arrested a man who was found with a gun and drugs. The patrol division of the police department found a vehicle idling in an alleyway.

When police approached, they say the two men in the car tried to leave. Officers say one of the men was found with multiple outstanding warrants and that both are convicted felons. Police say they found 97 fentanyl pills, suspected LSD, and three grams of meth along with sleeping pills, a handgun, and large amounts of cash.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrests are still to come.