LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A motion to dismiss an impersonating an officer charge filed against a New Mexico police chief has been denied. Lovington Police Department Chief Frank Methola’s attorney filed a motion that said his traffic stop in Carlsbad in August 2021 was lawful because his department had a mutual aid agreement with Eddy County. That agreement allegedly allowed both departments to conduct stops and arrests in the other’s jurisdiction.

Wednesday morning, Judge David Finer ruled they did not submit enough evidence to prove an agreement was in place and denied the motion. A trial date has been set for November 1.