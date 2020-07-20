Lovington mother arrested in Lubbock for leaving children inside hot car

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Lovington mother is facing charges for leaving her two children in a hot car while shopping in Texas. Lubbock Police say 21-year-old Alexandra Estrada left her two children in her SUV while she went shopping at Amigos United Supermarket.

According to a police report, It was 96 degrees outside which could have the inside of a car reaching over 100 degrees in minutes. The surveillance video showed Estrada was in the store for about 25 minutes.

She told police she left the car running and suggest one of her children may have turned it off. Police arrested her on charges of abandoning or endangering a child. Her children went with child protective services.