Lovington man accused of shooting at Hobbs police officers

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a Lovington man accused of shooting at Hobbs officer. Police were called to the 600 block of North Marland Thursday night over reports of a man with a gun. They say the officers were talking to two people when Joe Baeza started shooting at them.

The officers took cover and called in the SWAT team but police say Baeza barricaded himself and continued to shoot. The SWAT team eventually used a chemical agent to force him to surrender. No officers were hurt. The suspect faces several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Latest Crime News