Lovington man accused of shooting at Hobbs police officers

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a Lovington man accused of shooting at Hobbs officer. Police were called to the 600 block of North Marland Thursday night over reports of a man with a gun. They say the officers were talking to two people when Joe Baeza started shooting at them.

The officers took cover and called in the SWAT team but police say Baeza barricaded himself and continued to shoot. The SWAT team eventually used a chemical agent to force him to surrender. No officers were hurt. The suspect faces several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Latest Crime News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss