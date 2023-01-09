LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lovington Police Department is looking for a man accused of getting violent with officers twice in two days. On Saturday, officers tried to stop 34-year-old Anthony Quiroz because he has a warrant for violating parole.

Officers say Quiroz hit the police vehicle with his. Then on Sunday, he’s accused of dragging another LPD officer with his car who was also trying to arrest him.

Quiroz has a long history of drug and theft along with resisting and fleeing. He’s still on parole for a series of crimes in 2016.