LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lovington Police Department is looking for a man accused of getting violent with officers twice in two days. On Saturday, officers tried to stop 34-year-old Anthony Quiroz because he has a warrant for violating parole.
Story continues below:
- Legislature: Bernalillo County to ask legislature for affordable housing and fire station funds
- Albuquerque: Lawyer says city taking too long to hand over evidence about teen killed in SWAT standoff
- Crime: Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police say
- New Mexico: New Mexico GOP chair: Biden’s visit ‘political theater’
Officers say Quiroz hit the police vehicle with his. Then on Sunday, he’s accused of dragging another LPD officer with his car who was also trying to arrest him.
Quiroz has a long history of drug and theft along with resisting and fleeing. He’s still on parole for a series of crimes in 2016.