LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Lovington man is accused of murder after police say he shot and killed his child’s mother. Monday, police responded to the area of South 5th St. after Alysayuha Gibson called police saying her child’s father, who she is estranged from, showed up to her home.

According to a criminal complaint, Zion Gibson started yelling at the woman and broke a window. He then shot between 9 to 12 times through it, killing her. Police say he then called the victims parents and his own mother after the incident and admitted to killing her.

A warrant is currently out for his arrest. The child was found just feet away from the mother.